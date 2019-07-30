Shredders Of Metal Returns In August - Season 2 Preview Video Streaming

Season 2 of Shredders Of Metal, the first talent competition series dedicated to heavy metal guitar, premieres Monday, August 12 on BangerTV. The official trailer for Shredders Of Metal Season 2 can be found below. It’s the first look at the new season.

The Shredders Of Metal Season 2 trailer reveals the season’s brand new elimination bracket tournament format. Eight Shredders will enter and only one will be left standing and named this season’s Shredder of Metal Champion. Each episode features a one versus one guitar duel with the winner moving on, until the final episode crowns the season’s champion.

As previously announced, eight guitarists will showcase their shredding skills for a panel of three judges: Alex Skolnick (Testament), Ben Weinman (Suicidal Tendencies / Dillinger Escape Plan) and Sam Dunn (Banger Films Co-Founder). The seven-episode series is hosted by Blayne Smith and co-hosted by Daniel Dekay (Exciter / BangerTV) premieres Monday, August 12, with new episodes daily during Shredders Season 2 Week - August 12 - 17.

“I’m stoked to be back, Shredders Of Metal was really successful on BangerTV and the level of playing on Season 2 is off the charts,” says Sam Dunn.

The Shredders Of Metal digital series is produced by Banger Films with the support of the Bell Fund.