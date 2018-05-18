SHYLMAGOGHNAR – “As All Must Come To Pass” Video Streaming

Atmospheric black metal masters Shylmagoghnar have just released the official music video for their new single “As All Must Come To Pass” taken from their upcoming album Transience.

Nimblkorg on “As All Must Come To Pass”:

"Though time flows in directions unknown, one certainty looms: all must come to pass. We are highly pleased to share with you our first official music video, created by our visual artist and dear friend Minghao Xu. We hope you will enjoy the video and the music!"

Hailing from the Netherlands, Shylmagoghnar became one of the most spoken of extreme metal duos in underground metal throughout the years. This is not just because of pure heaviness, not because of incredible song structures and not because of fiery emotional music. This is a combination connecting all of these factors and creating a raw and unique soundscape.

With their debut album Emergence, Shylmagoghnar achieved an amazing feat, without having signed to a label, their album reached nearly 1,700,000 views on the bands YouTube channel. Now it's time to bring Shylmagoghnar's music even further... with Napalm Records. Their second strike is entitled Transience, and will be out on June 29th. On this album the band perfected their game and brought it to a whole new level.

Atmospheric black metal and harsh vocals burst into progressive guitar melodies deeply rooted in melodic death metal creating a rather melancholic and yet playful set-up indulging in themes of our existence in all its monumental beauty and horrible chasms. Check out a video for the title track below.

The album will be vailable in the following formats:

- Regular Jewel Case

- 2 LP Gatefold & Bonus Track

- Regular Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle

- Digital Full-Length Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Transience"

"The Dawn Of Motion"

"As All Must Come To Pass"

"This Shadow Of The Heart"

"The Chosen Path"

"No Child Of Man Could Follow"

"Journey Through The Fog"

"Life"

"As All Must Come To Pass" video:

"Transience" video:

Teaser:

Lineup:

Nimblkorg: Guitars, Bass, Drums, Keyboards, Vocals

Skirge: Vocals, Lyrics

(Photo - S.E. Dantchev)