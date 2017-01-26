SHYLMAGOGHNAR Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records; Debut Album Emergence To Be Release On Vinyl For The First Time

Napalm Records welcomes the Dutch two man project, Shylmagoghnar, to their roster, rooted in finest black metal. This atmospheric music revolves around themes that range from philosophy, life, dreams, nature and the universe to heavy emotions and abstract mysticism. Shylmagoghnar consists of Nimblkorg and Skirge, blood brothers that share various visions and their passion for alternate music.

Shylmagoghnar on the signing with Napalm Records: "We are excited to announce we will be working together with Napalm Records! We feel they are a respectable label with an integrity and enthusiasm we very much connect with. As such, they are a natural match to the style and ideology behind Shylmagoghnar, and we are very much looking forward to our collaboration!"

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench states: „We are super excited to finally announce the world-wide signing of Dutch progressive/melodic death metal band Shylmagoghnar! The debut album release of Emergence in 2014 can be considered one of the most brilliant albums in the last 10 years and already received close to 1 million views on YouTube! It makes me very happy to say that Emergence will be released on vinyl along with a new sophomore recording! Welcome to the Napalm family!”

In 2014 Shylmagoghnar released their first record, Emergence. The whole album can be streamed below

Now, as the band joined forces with Napalm Records, Emergence will be released for the very first time on vinyl via the label. Grab a look at the album cover and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“I Am The Abyss”

“Emergence”

“Edin In Ashes”

“This World Shall Fall”

“Squandered Paradise”

“Eternal Forest”

“The Cosmic Tide”

“A New Dawn”

“The Sun No Longer”

Album stream:

Shylmagoghnar already started the recordings for the second full-length album, entitled Transience. Both releases are scheduled for later in 2017. Stay tuned.