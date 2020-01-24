SICARIUS Reveal New Video “Bia”

Black metal nihilists Sicarius will issue their second full-length release, God Of Dead Roots, on March 13 via M-Theory Audio. The album – which was produced by Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh, Benediction, Empyrean Throne) – is now available for pre-order on CD, digital and limited-edition moonless night black vinyl at this location.

The California-based group has unveiled the second taste of the new album via a lyric video by David Thelan (Suidakra, Attic) for its bludgeoning opening track, “βία.” In Greek mythology, Bia was the personification of force, anger and raw energy, and Sicarius – whose moniker means contract killer or assassin in Latin – deftly channel all of those qualities in the song.

Along with the new track “A Practiced Hand” – which Sicarius premiered late last year – “βία” is available as an “instant grat” download with all digital preorders of God Of Dead Roots, Sicarius' first recording with guitarist Travis “Grimnir” Whiting (Carnifex, Ruines Ov Abaddon). Both songs are also now streaming via Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms.

“βία is purely about violence in its most primal form and how it has been rooted instinctively into our DNA throughout our evolutionary history,” explains vocalist Karcass. “I find the human need to create violence fascinating; it is simultaneously our blessing and our curse. We can be so massively destructive, yet from that same mindset we birth amazing creations, new ideas, and even further life. Ultimately, I believe that we are slaves to the circle of violence created by our own human nature, and will inflict endless war upon ourselves with a grim pleasure.”

The album's cover art was again designed by Misanthropic Art (Behemoth, Pig Destroyer, Dismember, Hate Eternal):

Tracklisting:

“Bia”

“Open Fire”

“Immortal Plight”

“Culling The Heedless”

“Nekromanteia”

“A Practiced Hand”

“Pagan Vestige(s)”

“God Of Dead Roots”

“Scythe Bearers”

“Tombs”

(Unlisted CD-only bonus track – Bathory cover of “Raise The Dead”)

“Bia” lyric video:

“A Practiced Hand”: