SICK OF IT ALL Premier "Inner Vision" Lyric Video

New York's Sick Of It All are finally releasing the first song, “Inner Vision", from their upcoming album Wake The Sleeping Dragon!, scheduled for a release on November 2nd.

Drummer Armand Majidi comments: “It’s a blasting, screamer of a song in the vein of early Discharge or Exploited, and the lyrics deal with reacting to the horrors of the world by looking inward to find peace in difficult times.” Find the clip below.

Wake the Sleeping Dragon! was put to proverbial tape by friend and producer The Jerry Farley at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York over two weeks and a half, while Danish producer Tue Madsen mixed and mastered Sick Of It All’s latest rager at Antfarm Studios in Aabyhøj, Denmark. What helped the process run smoothly was Farley’s early involvement as Sick Of It All progressed with the songwriting.

The following formats are available for Wake The Sleeping Dragon!:

- Ltd. CD Box Set (incl. CD Jewelcse, bandana und lanyard)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- LP+CD

- Digital Album

The following vinyl colours are available of the LP+CD:

- 200x lilac via the CM Distro mailorder

- 300x neon orange via the CM Distro mailorder and selected shops

- 200x yellow via EMP

- 200x gold via Coretex

Plus the band has two exclusive colours, white (300) and mint (100). More news soon on where and when you will be able to get them. Standard black vinyl will also be available.

First pre-orders are already up, here.

Tracklisting:

"Inner Vision"

"That Crazy White Boy Shit"

"The Snake (Break Free)"

"Bull's Anthem"

"Robert Moses Was A Racist"

"Self Important Shithead"

"To The Wolves"

"Always With Us"

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon"

"2+2"

"Beef Between Vegans"

"Hardcore Horseshoe"

"Mental Furlough"

"Deep State"

"Bad Hombres"

"Work The System"

"The New Slavery"

"Inner Vision" lyric video:

(Photo - Montecruz Foto)