SICK OF IT ALL Release "Alone", First Of A Series Of Quarantine Sessions (Video)

Sick Of It All dearly miss playing live, so the band decided to film a series of live clips - straight in their living rooms. First is a real classic, “Alone”.

The band comments: “Quarantine gave us a reason (and an excuse) to dust off some of our favorite songs that haven’t been featured in our live set either in a while, or ever. We wanted to rekindle their fire, and share them with our fans worldwide. So for the next months, we’re going to release one song every fortnight to try to keep the torch of hardcore lit through this drought of live music that’s driving us all crazy! Please stay tuned for details and release dates.”

(Photo - Jammi York)