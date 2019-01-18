SICK OF IT ALL Release Official Lyric Video For "The Snake (Break Free)"

New York's Sick Of It All have released a lyric video for "The Snake (Break Free)", a track from their new album, Wake The Sleeping Dragon!, out now. Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Inner Vision"

"That Crazy White Boy Shit"

"The Snake (Break Free)"

"Bull's Anthem"

"Robert Moses Was A Racist"

"Self Important Shithead"

"To The Wolves"

"Always With Us"

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon"

"2+2"

"Beef Between Vegans"

"Hardcore Horseshoe"

"Mental Furlough"

"Deep State"

"Bad Hombres"

"Work The System"

"The New Slavery"

"The Snake (Break Free)" lyric video:

"That Crazy White Boy Shit" video:

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon" lyric video:

"Inner Vision" lyric video:

Sick Of It All are currently headlining the Persistence Tour, which started yesterday. After that, they will be back in the US to tour with Iron Reagan. The band will tour Europe In April.

(Photo - Jammi York)