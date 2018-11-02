SICK OF IT ALL Release Official Music Video For "That Crazy White Boy Shit"

New York's Sick Of It All have released a video for "That Crazy White Boy Shit", a track of their new album, Wake The Sleeping Dragon!, out now. Watch below.

Wake the Sleeping Dragon! was put to proverbial tape by friend and producer The Jerry Farley at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York over two weeks and a half, while Danish producer Tue Madsen mixed and mastered Sick Of It All’s latest rager at Antfarm Studios in Aabyhøj, Denmark. What helped the process run smoothly was Farley’s early involvement as Sick Of It All progressed with the songwriting.

The following formats are available for Wake The Sleeping Dragon!:

- Ltd. CD Box Set (incl. CD Jewelcse, bandana und lanyard)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- LP+CD

- Digital Album

The following vinyl colours are available of the LP+CD:

- 200x lilac via the CM Distro mailorder

- 300x neon orange via the CM Distro mailorder and selected shops

- 200x yellow via EMP

- 200x gold via Coretex

Plus the band has two exclusive colours, white (300) and mint (100). More news soon on where and when you will be able to get them. Standard black vinyl will also be available.

Tracklisting:

"Inner Vision"

"That Crazy White Boy Shit"

"The Snake (Break Free)"

"Bull's Anthem"

"Robert Moses Was A Racist"

"Self Important Shithead"

"To The Wolves"

"Always With Us"

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon"

"2+2"

"Beef Between Vegans"

"Hardcore Horseshoe"

"Mental Furlough"

"Deep State"

"Bad Hombres"

"Work The System"

"The New Slavery"

"That Crazy White Boy Shit" video:

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon" lyric video:

"Inner Vision" lyric video:

Two seminal New York bands emerged from the heavy music scene together in the early 90s, yet somehow have never shared the same stage until now. Life Of Agony and Sick Of It All will co-headline two shows together for the first time in their 30 year history.

The shows, labeled "Two Sick Nights Of Agony" will take place December 14th at The Paramount (Huntington, NY) and December 15th at The Stone Pony (Asbury Park, NJ). Billy Bio, the new band featuring Billy Graziadei (Biohazard, Powerflo) will open both nights.

Tickets are on sale via the following links:

- December 14th @ The Paramount

- December 15th @ The Stone Pony

"One of the first vinyl's I ever bought at like 17 years old was Sick Of It All's Blood, Sweat & No Tears," says Life Of Agony vocalist Mina Caputo. "It is basically one of the most prolific, timeless, and adventurous true hardcore albums ever written. Playing together for the first time in 30 years is something we always wanted to do, and something a lot of fans want to see. Just thinking about the combined energies of those two nights leaves me euphorically beside myself. Absolutely honored to share the stage with such a legendary NY band."

"We have a long kinship with our friends in Life Of Agony," adds Sick Of It All's Lou Koller. "I remember when Joey Z gave me their demo, and once I heard it I knew they were gonna change things up. And Life of Agony has done just that, both musically and socially, which is the very essence of the sound we both play and love! When they approached us about joining them for these shows we were excited and said yes right away! This is going to be special!"

(Photo - Jammi York)