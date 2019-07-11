SICK OF IT ALL Release "Self Important Shithead" Music Video

After wrapping up the first leg of their European summer festivals, New York’s Sick Of It All are sharing a brand new video clip for the track "Self Important Shithead", taken from their latest album, Wake The Sleeping Dragon!

The band comments: “If you’re a shameless narcissist, watch out! Our new video release deals with just that type. ‘Self Important Shithead’ is a parody of what we’ve become as we portray a false image to the world with our smartphones, and is shot guerrilla style in real New York City settings while pissing off real New Yorkers. It’s a 57 second blast of hardcore punk fury directed by The Jerry Farley and we’re blasting all shitheads who forsake social cues for social media!”

The band recently announced a full European tour in November with support coming from Comeback Kid and Cancer Bats.

Sick Of It All about the tour: “We’re also proud to announce the Dragon Fire Tour, a monster bill which hits Europe and the UK in November and lines us up with Canadian hardcore heavyweights Comeback Kid and Cancer Bats. We’re stoked to have such solid bands alongside us and are excited to present such a strong package to our endlessly loving and loyal European fans.”

(Photo - Jammi York)