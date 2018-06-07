SIEGE OF POWER - All-Star Death Metal Band Featuring AUTOPSY, ASPHYX, HAIL OF BULLETS Members To Release Debut Album This Fall

No bullshit compromises of any kind whatsoever. That's what Siege Of Power is all about. Siege Of Power started in 2013 as a project without any expectations. Shortly after releasing a split album it was left for dead, buried and almost forgotten until the rotten corpse was exhumed in 2017. This resulted in a no-nonsense extreme metal album mixed with several doomdozers. Influences vary from Carnivore and SOD to Discharge and Amebix, done in their own style.

Siege Of Power is:

Chris Reifert - Vocals (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll)

Paul Baayens - Guitars (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos)

Theo van Eekelen - Bass (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)

Bob Bagchus - Drums (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)

Comments Chris Reifert on the Metal Blade signing: "Well, this is pretty fucking cool. Metal Blade was one of the early metal labels I discovered as a young teenager while questing for the next heavy thing and I discovered tons of bands through their regular album and EP releases as well as the highly influential Metal Massacre series. My history with MB is deep, whether they know it or not and here we are now working together at last. Hell yeah!"

Bob Bagchus: "The name Metal Blade is metal magic to me. Always has been since my early pubic years. Names such as Metallica, Slayer, Trouble, Hallows Eve are as strongly connected to Metal Blade as to my childhood when I first got into metal. Being signed by them with Siege of Power is a great feeling and perhaps the crown of my 'musical' career!"

The Siege Of Power debut album, Warning Blast, will drop in September and more information about it will be revealed shortly. Stay tuned.

(Photo - Martijn Peters)