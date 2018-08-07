SIEGE OF POWER Featuring AUTOPSY, ASPHYX, HAIL OF BULLETS Members Release "Mushroom Cloud Altar" Music Video

On September 7th, Metal Blade Records will release Warning Blast, the debut album by multinational all-star death metallers Siege Of Power. A music video for the single "Mushroom Cloud Altar" can be found below.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- ltd. Digipak-CD w/2 bonus tracks

- 180g black vinyl

- cool grey marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- slate blue-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear smoky white-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - US exclusive)

No bullshit compromises of any kind whatsoever. That's what Siege Of Power is all about! Siege Of Power started in 2013 as a project without any expectations. Shortly after releasing a split album it was left for dead, buried and almost forgotten until the rotten corpse was exhumed in 2017. This resulted in a no-nonsense extreme metal album mixed with several doomdozers. Influences vary from Carnivore and SOD to Discharge and Amebix, done in their own style.

Warning Blast tracklisting:

"Conquest For What?"

"For The Pain"

"Bulldozing Skulls"

"Born Into Hate"

"Torture Lab"

"Uglification"

"Trapped And Blinded"

"Diatribe"

"Warning Blast"

"Mushroom Cloud Altar"

"Lost And Insane"

"Bleeding For The Cause"

"Escalation 'til Extermination"

"Privileged Prick"

"Short Fuse"

"Violence In The Air"

"It Will Never Happen"

"The Cold Room"

"Mushroom Cloud Altar" video:

"The Cold Room" video:

Siege Of Power is:

Chris Reifert - Vocals (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll)

Paul Baayens - Guitars (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos)

Theo van Eekelen - Bass (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)

Bob Bagchus - Drums (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)

(Photo - Martijn Peters)