SIEGE OF POWER Featuring AUTOPSY, ASPHYX, HAIL OF BULLETS Members Release "The Cold Room" Music Video

No bullshit compromises of any kind whatsoever. That's what Siege Of Power is all about. Siege Of Power started in 2013 as a project without any expectations. Shortly after releasing a split album it was left for dead, buried and almost forgotten until the rotten corpse was exhumed in 2017. This resulted in a no-nonsense extreme metal album mixed with several doomdozers. Influences vary from Carnivore and SOD to Discharge and Amebix, done in their own style.

Siege Of Power is:

Chris Reifert - Vocals (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll)

Paul Baayens - Guitars (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos)

Theo van Eekelen - Bass (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)

Bob Bagchus - Drums (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)

Siege Of Power will release a limited 7", entitled "The Cold Room", on August 10th via Metal Blade Records. A video for the song can be seen below. Two of the three songs are non-albums songs. The 7" is strictly limited to 500 copies. 300 copies in black and 200 coloured copies. The 200 coloured copies will be sold exclusively via the official merch booth at the Party.San Open Air.

Pre-order copies via eBay, or EMP.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"The Cold Room"

Side B:

"Servant Of Nothing"

"Mushroom Cloud Altar"

"The Cold Room" video:

The debut album, Warning Blast, will drop in September and more information about it will be revealed shortly. Stay tuned.

(Photo - Martijn Peters)