SIFTING - Progressive Metal Prodigies To Release The Infinite Loop Album In September; "A Critical Affair" Music Video Streaming

Progressive metal prodigies, Sifting, will release their upcoming third full-length album, entitled The Infinite Loop ,on September 27 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence, Poison the Well), mixed & mastered by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist), and the album's artwork was designed by Jimmy León.

The Infinite Loop is a masterpiece of progressive metal featuring 70 minutes of mind-blowing jedi-like musicianship, perhaps only rivalled by the likes of Rush, Megadeth, Dream Theater or Metallica. That's a big statement to make, but if one takes the time to listen, the songs on this album back it up.

The first single, "A Critical Affair," simply shreds the listener's ears with fast-paced, finger-twisting riffs and unbelievable drumbeats that one would think could only be performed by a human-octopus hybrid. The second single, entitled "Stop Calling Me Liberty," could very well be considered a modern-day masterpiece with its pummeling verse-chorus-verse structure, insanely epic guitar solos and acoustic reprieve in the middle of the song. More importantly, however, are the lyrics in which the Statue of Liberty comes to life and tells the world how the concept of liberty has been adulterated towards the agenda of the first-world elites.

The third single, "Enough," takes things down a notch and tackles the scandal of college admissions and parents providing material necessities to their children instead of what they really need - quality company, love, affection and acceptance. Other highlights on the album include "Ghost of A Lie," which features Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Dream Theater) on keyboards, and of course the title track, "The Infinite Loop." One could go on and on about each song on this album, as there's just so damn much to say about it, but in the end... you just NEED to listen to it for yourself. Open your mind to something new and discover the magic of Sifting.

The band have also revealed the first music video from the album for the single "A Critical Affair", which was directed by Alejandro Fumero Gil. Watch below.

"'A Critical Affair' is a song about the world we live in today, a place that beats you down, scares you and tests your limits," says frontman Eduardo Gil. "The only path to enlightenment is to stand up for yourself and raise your voice against the injustice. The voice of protest is the weapon of the people! Regardless of your origins, or what you have done, make your voice heard and take action to preserve the future for our children!"

Pre-order the album here.

The Infinite Loop tracklisting:

"Agony"

"A Critical Affair"

"Enough"

"Stop Calling Me Liberty"

"The Fifth Element"

"What If (Dichotomy)"

"To Who I Am"

"Ghost Of A Lie" (feat. Derek Sherinian)

"Emotionless Shells"

"The Infinite Loop"

"A Critical Affair" video:

Catch the band live on August 6 in Hollywood, CA at The Viper Room with 3rd Ear Experience.

Lineup:

Eduardo Osuna Gil - guitar & vocals

Joey Aguirre - drums

Wins Jarquin - bass

Xavi Leon - guitars