SIFTING Shred Downtown Los Angeles Rooftops In "Stop Calling Me Liberty" Video

Progressive metal shred quartet Sifting have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Stop Calling Me Liberty". The video was directed by Zach Perez at Astral Media.

"'Stop Calling Me Liberty' is a song we wrote about The Statue of Liberty," states Sifting frontman Eduardo Osuna Gil. "Every day our country is pushed further apart, divided by the partisan politics and nothing gets done for the people. I often think about the Statue of Liberty and how she is a magnificent symbol of liberty and unification, watching over our country from Liberty Island. If she could speak to us today, what would she say? I don't really think she would be pleased. I think she'd be pretty damn pissed off."

Sifting will release The Infinite Loop on September 27th. The album is a masterpiece of progressive metal featuring 70 minutes of mind-blowing Jedi-like musicianship. It was produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence, Poison The Well), mixed by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist), and features a special guest performance by Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Dream Theater).

Pre-order the album here.

The Infinite Loop tracklisting:

"Agony"

"A Critical Affair"

"Enough"

"Stop Calling Me Liberty"

"The Fifth Element"

"What If (Dichotomy)"

"To Who I Am"

"Ghost Of A Lie" (feat. Derek Sherinian)

"Emotionless Shells"

"The Infinite Loop"

"A Critical Affair" video:

For further details, visit Sifting on Facebook.