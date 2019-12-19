SIFTING Unleash New "Emotionless Shells" Prog-Thrash Music Video

Progressive thrash-metal masters Sifting have revealed a new music video for their most technically-complex and heaviest song to date, "Emotionless Shells", which can be seen below.

The video was directed by Zach Perez at Astral Media in a Los Angeles warehouse, and showcases the epitome of the age old saying "practice makes perfect." "This song is mostly about the limitations we face and overcoming them through our struggles," says frontman Eduardo Gil. "It’s about realizing that sometimes we fall down and fail, but we must get back up and fight!" Drummer Joey Aguirre adds, "this is a fast-paced song, with technical, dueling guitar solos and intense breakdowns. We all pushed ourselves beyond our technical limits on this one, and people just have to see us play this song, so we thought what better way than shooting another video!"

"Emotionless Shells" can be found on The Infinite Loop, which was released on September 27, 2019 via Eclipse Records. It was produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence, Poison The Well), mixed by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist), and features a special guest performance by Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Dream Theater).

Tracklisting:

"Agony"

"A Critical Affair"

"Enough"

"Stop Calling Me Liberty"

"The Fifth Element"

"What If (Dichotomy)"

"To Who I Am"

"Ghost Of A Lie" (feat. Derek Sherinian)

"Emotionless Shells"

"The Infinite Loop"

