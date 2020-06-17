SIGHT OF EMPTINESS Release New Album Redemption

Costa Rica's finest metal export Sight Of Emptiness, have returned with their fourth studio album Redemption. The CD was produced and mixed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson and Multi-Grammy, Gold & Platinum Award Winning Mixing/Mastering Studio, The Panic Room, Skövde, Sweden. (Soilwork, Mayhem, Watain, Scar Symmetry).

Commented the group: "A new chapter for the future of metal. Subversive, provocative, and deep for your senses. Upload your mind to this seductive soundtrack. The year is 2045, welcome to the afterlife. The Redemption of your emotions will set you free, lay your lost soul into a post-fury-road dimension… Are you in?"

Commented Johansson: "Sight Of Emptiness is still making progress, exploring new sonic landscapes while taking what they come from to the next level. All in all an irresistible combination!"

The band also received great reviews from well-known metal music industry people who listened to the album before the release: Willie Gee, guitar tech of thrash metal gods Megadeth, | Slayer, and heavy metal legend King Diamond: “It's been a while since I've heard from Sight Of Emptiness... I guess because they've been going through an evolutionary state, and the resulting music caught me by surprise! The new material is fresh sounding, with a great amount of variance in the song material, excellent production, and performances by all the members. The listener's attention is commanded immediately by this collection of songs, with the sounds ranging from tones of aggression and pure energy to moody, soundtrack-reminiscent pieces - with ALL of the selections displaying shifting tempos, rhythmic feels, and changes in key signatures. This music transports the listener to a sort of futuristic/alternate reality dreamscape that would be expected to be the backing track to anything from a Hellboy type sci-fi film to a David Lynch-esque noir setting... I am looking forward to hearing more of this, I've played the songs several times and I discover something new with each listen!”

Vander Caselli, sound engineer of Testament, Exodus and Krisiun: "I love it. Very well written, good taste. Sounds awesome...fucking gold right there!"

Redemption is now available on all digital and streaming services.