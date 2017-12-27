SIGN OF CAIN Featuring AT THE GATES Frontman TOMAS LINDBERG Streaming "Bearing Eyes" Track

Sign Of Cain - featuring Tomas “Tompa” Lindberg (At The Gates, The Lurking Fear) - are streaming the track "Bearing Eyes", featured on the band's To Be Drawn And To Drown album. Listen below.

Besides Tompa, the band consists of scene-veterans Tomer Hasenfratz (guitar, backing vocals: Viscera Trail), Tomy Minas (guitar: The Sin), Tuval Refaeli (drums: Viscera Trail, Equilibrium) and David Mauritzon (bass: Razor Rape). 18 years after its formation the band finally unleashed its debut, To Be Drawn And To Drown, out now via Apostasy Records.

To Be Drawn And To Drown tracklisting:

“Sign Of Cain”

“The Earth Collapses Behind”

“Path Of The Feeble”

“Thunders Never Followed”

“Scatter”

“Remembrance And Pain”

“Empires Ablaze With Unrest”

“Bearing Eyes”

“Again I Shed”

“Bearing Eyes”:

“The Earth Collapses Behind”:

Lineup:

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals (At The Gates, Disfear, The Lurking Fear)

Tomer Hasenfratz - Guitar, Backing vocals (Viscera Trail)

Tomy Minas - Guitar (The Sin)

Tuval Refaeli - Drums (Viscera Trail, Equilibrium)

David Mauritzon - Bass (Razorrape)