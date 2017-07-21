SIGN OF CAIN Featuring AT THE GATES Frontman TOMAS LINDBERG To Release Debut Album In September; “The Earth Collapses Behind” Track Streaming

“The Earth Collapses Behind” (available for streaming below) is the first single off To Be Drawn And To Drown by Sign Of Cain. The band around scene-icon Tomas “Tompa” Lindberg (At The Gates, The Lurking Fear) presents a song totally lives up to its name. Starting with sounds of thunder, the song leads into a double-bass-laden riff-storm, which turns into a more and more groove-driven passage that merges into sinister death doom. The perfectly summarizes what the album comes up with.

Besides Tompa, the band consists of scene-veterans Tomer Hasenfratz (guitar, backing vocals: Viscera Trail), Tomy Minas (guitar: The Sin), Tuval Refaeli (drums: Viscera Trail, Equilibrium) and David Mauritzon (bass: Razor Rape). 18 years after its formation the band finally unleashes its debut, To Be Drawn And To Drown, out on September 22nd via Apostasy Records.

To Be Drawn And To Drown tracklisting:

“Sign of Cain”

“The Earth Collapses Behind”

“Path Of The Feeble”

“Thunders Never Followed”

“Scatter”

“Remembrance And Pain”

“Empires Ablaze With Unrest”

“Bearing Eyes”

“Again I Shed”

“The Earth Collapses Behind”:

Lineup:

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals (At The Gates, Disfear, The Lurking Fear)

Tomer Hasenfratz - Guitar, Backing vocals (Viscera Trail)

Tomy Minas - Guitar (The Sin)

Tuval Refaeli - Drums (Viscera Trail, Equilibrium)

David Mauritzon - Bass (Razorrape)