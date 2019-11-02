Signed AEROSMITH, KISS Guitars Stolen From New Hampshire Business

According to NBC Connecticut, police are searching for at least 11 instruments that authorities say were stolen from the Binnie Media Group in Concord, New Hampshire, overnight between October 24th and October 25th.

Among the stolen items include guitars signed by members of Aerosmith and Paul Stanley of KISS.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact Concord Police at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.