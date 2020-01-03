SIGNS OF THE SWARM Announce Asian Headline Tour

Pittsburgh, PA-based slamming deathcore titans, Signs Of The Swarm, will continue their global takeover with their first tour of Asia in support of the group's new album, Vital Deprivation. The trek, which runs from February 8 - 23, will hit Korea and Thailand as well as large portions of China and Japan.

Dates:

February

8 - Seoul, Korea - Prism Hall

9 - Bangkok, Thailand - Lax RCA

12 - Guangzhou, China - SD

13 - Chongqing, China - Nuts Livehouse

14 - Chengdu, China - Little Bar Space

15 - Xi'an, China - The Rule

16 - Beijing, China - Yue Space

17 - Wuhan, China - Vox

18 - Shanghai, China - YYT Park

20 - Tokyo, Japan - Asakusabashi Manhole

21 - Miyagi, Japan - Sendai Macana

22 - Osaka, Japan - Shinasaibashi Varon

23 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Cycolone

Prior to their tour of Asia, Signs Of The Swarm will hit the road in North America as part of the Shadow Of Intent headlined Melancholy Winter Tour alongside Inferi, and label mates Brand Of Sacrifice.