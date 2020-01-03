SIGNS OF THE SWARM Announce Asian Headline Tour
January 3, 2020, 2 hours ago
Pittsburgh, PA-based slamming deathcore titans, Signs Of The Swarm, will continue their global takeover with their first tour of Asia in support of the group's new album, Vital Deprivation. The trek, which runs from February 8 - 23, will hit Korea and Thailand as well as large portions of China and Japan.
Dates:
February
8 - Seoul, Korea - Prism Hall
9 - Bangkok, Thailand - Lax RCA
12 - Guangzhou, China - SD
13 - Chongqing, China - Nuts Livehouse
14 - Chengdu, China - Little Bar Space
15 - Xi'an, China - The Rule
16 - Beijing, China - Yue Space
17 - Wuhan, China - Vox
18 - Shanghai, China - YYT Park
20 - Tokyo, Japan - Asakusabashi Manhole
21 - Miyagi, Japan - Sendai Macana
22 - Osaka, Japan - Shinasaibashi Varon
23 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Cycolone
Prior to their tour of Asia, Signs Of The Swarm will hit the road in North America as part of the Shadow Of Intent headlined Melancholy Winter Tour alongside Inferi, and label mates Brand Of Sacrifice.