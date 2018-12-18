SIGNS OF THE SWARM Announce January Dates With BETRAYER
December 18, 2018, an hour ago
Pittsburgh, PA based slamming deathcore titans Signs Of The Swarm will continue supporting their pulverizing 2017 full length The Disfigurement Of Existence on the road in January. The brief tour, which runs from January 16th – 20th, will cover a portion of the Midwest and East Coast with support coming from Betrayer.
Dates:
January
16 – Rothscild, WI – Coral Lanes
17 – Berwyn, IL – The Wire
18 – Dayton, OH – Rockstar Pro Arena
19 – Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse
20 – Frederick, MD – Café 611