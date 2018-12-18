SIGNS OF THE SWARM Announce January Dates With BETRAYER

Pittsburgh, PA based slamming deathcore titans Signs Of The Swarm will continue supporting their pulverizing 2017 full length The Disfigurement Of Existence on the road in January. The brief tour, which runs from January 16th – 20th, will cover a portion of the Midwest and East Coast with support coming from Betrayer.

Dates:

January

16 – Rothscild, WI – Coral Lanes

17 – Berwyn, IL – The Wire

18 – Dayton, OH – Rockstar Pro Arena

19 – Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

20 – Frederick, MD – Café 611