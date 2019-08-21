SIGNS OF THE SWARM Debut Lyric Video For "Tempting Death" Feat. CHELSEA GRIN's Tom Barber; Vital Deprivation Album Details Revealed

Pittsburgh, PA-based slamming deathcore titans, Signs Of The Swarm, have released a lyric video for their new song, "Tempting Death". The track, featuring guest vocals from Tom Barber of Chelsea Grin, is off of their massively heavy forthcoming new album, Vital Deprivation, which will see an October 11 release via Unique Leader. Watch the clip below.

Vital Deprivation is the follow up to the group's unrelenting label debut, The Disfigurement of Existence - a release that saw the group experience a meteoric rise in the and proved Signs Of The Swarm to be one of the most promising young bands in the genre. The new album finds the band upping the vicious, blistering technicality and songwriting prowess while showcases new vocalist David Simonich's other-worldly roar.

The 10-track album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red, Rivers of Nihil, The Last Ten Seconds of Life) at Think Loud Studios in York, PA.

Signs Of The Swarm said of the release, "We are pleased to present our third album via Unique Leader Records, Vital Deprivation. We began writing for the album shortly after TDOE was released. From the beginning we had a sound in mind that was more aggressive and fast paced, but equally as brutal as our previous releases. What makes this album different from our past is that we wrote with pleasing ourselves in mind first and foremost. We’ve covered a lot of ground in just under 40 minutes. Some of the album may be what you expect to hear from us, and hopefully some may not. David Simonich is a powerhouse of a vocalist bringing a whole new range of motion to the band’s spectrum. His lyrical content and cadence bring a more emotional and poetic energy to Signs while retaining the aggression he’s become known for. We’d like to thank Carson Slovak & Grant McFarland for helping us to shape this album into a coherent message from beginning to end. Thank you to our fans who have supported us relentlessly, this is the first of many to come. Please enjoy Vital Deprivation."

Physical pre-order bundles for Vital Deprivation are available here.

Vital Deprivation tracklisting:

"Vital Deprivation"

"Tempting Death"

"Celestial Ascendance"

"Malformed Dissonance"

"Lost Within Reflection"

"The Blood"

"Crown Of Nails"

"Undying Fidelity"

"Inevitable Affliction"

"Malevolent Enslavement"

"Tempting Death" lyric video:

Signs Of The Swarm will hit the road this fall as part of the Disentomb headlined Bloodletting North America tour alongside Visceral Disgorge, Continuum, Organectomy, and Mental Cruelty.

Tour dates:

September (with Visceral Disgorge)

7 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

8 - Dayton, OH - Turnbuckles & Brews

9 - Colombia, MO - PDM

10 - OKC - 89th Street

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Eclipse

Bloodletting North America Tour

September

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

19 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

21 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

25 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

28 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

29 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

30 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar

October

1 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

3 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

4 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick