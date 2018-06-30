SIGNS OF THE SWARM Part Ways With CJ McCREERY; Band Recruit New Vocalist DAVE SIMONICH

Pittsburgh, PA-based slamming deathcore group Signs Of The Swarm have parted ways with their original vocalist CJ McCreery and will be replacing him with Dave Simonich.

The group issued in a collective statement, "CJ Mccreery and Signs Of The Swarm have decided to part ways. The split between the band and CJ was mutual and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. With that being said, anyone who has seen us on the Ingested run and Devastation on the Nation may have noticed that we had our good friend Dave Simonich filling in on vocals. We are pleased to announce that Dave will be joining Signs Of The Swarm as our new permanent vocalist. This change has given us opportunities that could not have been possible before, and with that we are beyond excited for the future of the band and what we have to come."

Watch new vocalist Dave Simonich display his otherworldy chops with this cover of "Cowards Deathbed" below. The track is from the band's 2017 Unique Leader debut The Disfigurement Of Existence.