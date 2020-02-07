SIGNS OF THE SWARM Premiere Official Live Video For "Malformed Dissonance"

Pittsburgh slamming deathcore powerhouse, Signs Of The Swarm, have released a live music video for their song, "Malformed Dissonance". The video, which was filmed during the bands stint on the Bloodletting North America Tour last year shows all of the group's audience eviscerating live power. "Malformed Dissonance" is from the band's crushing new album, Vital Deprivation.

The group commented, "As part of our fan appreciation month we wanted to give our fans a gift. We're extremely excited to bring you our brand new live music video for Malformed Dissonance! We filmed this video on last year's North American Bloodletting tour. If you were a a date let us know which one and if you see yourself in the video leave a comment! Thank you guys for your continuous support!"

Signs Of The Swarm will hit the road later this month on their first ever tour of Asia. The trek will see the group devastating audiences in Thailand, South Korea, and Japan from February 15 - 23.