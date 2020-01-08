SIGNS OF THE SWARM Release “Crown Of Nails” Drum Playthrough Video
Pittsburgh slamming deathcore powerhouse Signs Of The Swarm have unveiled a drum playthrough for their song "Crown Of Nails". The video features the massively talented former band bassist Bobby Crow, who has picked up percussion duties following the departure of Jimmy Pino. "Crown Of Nails" is from the group's crushing new album Vital Deprivation.
Signs Of The Swarm will be hitting the road in North America this January as part of the Melancholy Winter Tour alongside Shadow of Intent, Inferi, and Brand of Sacrifice.
Immediately following their North American run the group will be embarking on their first headlining tour of Asia.
Dates:
February
8 - Seoul, Korea - Prism Hall
9 - Bangkok, Thailand - Lax RCA
12 - Guangzhou, China - SD
13 - Chongqing, China - Nuts Livehouse
14 - Chengdu, China - Little Bar Space
15 - Xi'an, China - The Rule
16 - Beijing, China - Yue Space
17 - Wuhan, China - Vox
18 - Shanghai, China - YYT Park
20 - Tokyo, Japan - Asakusabashi Manhole
21 - Miyagi, Japan - Sendai Macana
22 - Osaka, Japan - Shinasaibashi Varon
23 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Cycolone