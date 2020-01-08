SIGNS OF THE SWARM Release “Crown Of Nails” Drum Playthrough Video

Pittsburgh slamming deathcore powerhouse Signs Of The Swarm have unveiled a drum playthrough for their song "Crown Of Nails". The video features the massively talented former band bassist Bobby Crow, who has picked up percussion duties following the departure of Jimmy Pino. "Crown Of Nails" is from the group's crushing new album Vital Deprivation.

Signs Of The Swarm will be hitting the road in North America this January as part of the Melancholy Winter Tour alongside Shadow of Intent, Inferi, and Brand of Sacrifice.

Immediately following their North American run the group will be embarking on their first headlining tour of Asia.

Dates:

February

8 - Seoul, Korea - Prism Hall

9 - Bangkok, Thailand - Lax RCA

12 - Guangzhou, China - SD

13 - Chongqing, China - Nuts Livehouse

14 - Chengdu, China - Little Bar Space

15 - Xi'an, China - The Rule

16 - Beijing, China - Yue Space

17 - Wuhan, China - Vox

18 - Shanghai, China - YYT Park

20 - Tokyo, Japan - Asakusabashi Manhole

21 - Miyagi, Japan - Sendai Macana

22 - Osaka, Japan - Shinasaibashi Varon

23 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Cycolone