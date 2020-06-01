SIGNS OF THE SWARM Release Music Video For "Lost Within Reflection"

Pittsburgh, PA-based slamming deathcore powerhouse, Signs Of The Swarm, have unveiled a new music video for "Lost Within Reflection", off of their latest album, Vital Deprivation. Watch the video below.

The band recently launched their Patreon where they will give anyone who signs up access to unreleased music, watch new music videos before they are premiered to the public, free SOTS merch, tablature, & much more.

The band commented, "We are excited to bring you another video from our latest album Vital Deprivation with 'Lost Within Reflection'. We filmed this on the last tour we did with Shadow of Intent, watching this makes us miss you guys that much more. We can't wait to get back out on the road and see you all again. Video shot/edited by Dylan Gould of Stay Goulden."