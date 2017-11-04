SIGNS OF THE SWARM – The Disfigurement Of Existence Out Now; Album Streaming In Full

The Disfigurement Of Existence full-length from Pittsburgh death legion Signs Of The Swarm is out now via Unique Leader. Stream it in full via the Bandcamp player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://uniqueleaderrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-disfigurement-of-existence" href="http://uniqueleaderrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-disfigurement-of-existence">The Disfigurement of Existence by Signs of the Swarm</a>

The Disfigurement Of Existence's ten tracks were mixed and mastered by Phil Pluskota (Abiotic, King Conquer) of Sonic Assult Studios in Cape Corral, Florida and comes swathed in the cover renderings of Par Olaffson (Aborted, Abysmal Dawn, Revocation, Immolation).

Offers Signs Of The Swarm vocalist CJ McCreery, "Our first album Senseless Order was mainly to get the point across that we know how to bring the heavy. A lot of the songs were fairly slow and nothing really stood out as far as appealing to anyone more than the standard 'deathcore' fan base. For The Disfigurement Of Existence, we all dove into our own craft and stepped our game up 100% individually to really bring this album together and be more than just a standard 'deathcore' band. We got our new guitarist (Jacob Toy) and drummer (Jimmy Pino) right when we started the writing process for TDOE and immediately realized that all of our minds working together could make an absolutely insane album, and I feel like we accomplished that goal."

"The guitar riffs are way more intricate, Jimmy's drumming is fucking batshit crazy, and I made sure to really step it up vocally and lyrically. An unbelievable amount of work, sweat, and tears -- and probably blood at some point too -- went into this album and we are so excited to finally release it to everyone and show what we are now capable of. We cannot wait to see what the near future holds and are extremely excited to tour new places and meet new fans. The amount of support we got in the last year is so incredibly heartwarming and all of us are blessed beyond words to have such awesome fans and be where we are right now in our careers. A huge thanks to Unique Leader Records for believing in us and having us join the team to make this album possible. We're just getting started."

Tracklisting:

"Cesspool Of Ignorance"

"Failed Breed"

"Cowards Deathbed"

"Lifeless Visitors"

"Final Phase"

"Guided Into Serenity"

"Nightcrawler's"

"Descending Into Despair"

"Embedded In Fear"

"Misery From Demoralization"