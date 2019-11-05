Signs Suggest THE BLACK CROWES Are Set To Reunite

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is suggesting that The Black Crowes could be set to reunite and announce comeback shows.

According to the report, on (November 3) Sunday night, a cartoon logo depicting two crow heads with "X"s over their eyes, and a cigarette dangling out of one bird's beak, started appearing on Clear Channel digital billboards on I-94 in Milwaukee.

The same logo is also the only image currently visible at theblackcrowes.com, and the band's Facebook page, which currently has no other posts on it, was updated on October 28 to feature the logo.

And last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that industry insiders were hearing of a reunion tour to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the group's debut album.

Stay tuned for updates.

