SIGNUM REGIS Announce Decennium Primum Album; “Damnatio Ad Bestias” Lyric Video Streaming

Signum Regis are releasing their 5th album called Decennium Primum (= the first decade in Latin). With this album the band celebrates the 10th anniversary of its founding. Release is set for March 17th.

Signum Regis has released a lyric video for the song “Damnatio Ad Bestias”. The lyrics cover the persecution of early Christians in Ancient Rome, where they were often punished to death and eaten by beasts in the Colosseum.

Tracklisting:

“Decennium Primum”

“Unfold The Mastery”

“Damnatio Ad Bestias”

“Screaming For Justice”

“Kingdom Of Light”

“The Future King”

“Well Deserved”

“Thunder And Rain”

“Train To Neverland”

“A Psalm Of Life”

“Damnatio Ad Bestias” lyric video: