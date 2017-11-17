SIKTH Announce Deluxe Edition Of The Future In Whose Eyes? Album; Video Trailer

SikTh return on December 1st with an exclusive expansion to their awesome studio album, The Future in Whose Eyes? This edition includes three exclusive live mixes from their massive performance at ArcTanGent 2017, two re-imagined songs and one instrumental. Watch a video trailer below.

Sikth are back! The Watford mathcore sextet that stumbled upon a sound unexplored, who devised their own Morse code of metal – one that mushroomed into labyrinthine detours and tangents, that ultimately lead to the birth of the djent metal, the band’s whose legacy gave the inspiration for bands like Protest The Hero, TesseracT, Animals As Leaders and Periphery after their hiatus in 2007, are back, with one of the finest albums of 2017 - The Future In Whose Eyes?

Released on Millennium Night, the newly created label imprint from Snapper Music, home of Peaceville Records & Kscope.

Dan Weller, SikTh’s guitarist and producer proudly states "Ever since SikTh was formed way back at the turn of the century we've tried to self improve as musicians and as song writers. We take our music very seriously. This record feels like the one we've always wanted to make. We spent over a year writing it and pushed ourselves extremely hard - sometimes too hard. Opacities was the rebirth of SikTh but 'The Future...' is our statement - I want this album to define us. I don't care how over ambitious it sounds - we want this record to be heard by every metal fan on the planet."

