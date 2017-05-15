SIKTH Release “Golden Cufflinks” Music Video

SikTh will release their new album, The Future In Whose Eyes?, on June 2nd via Millennium Night, the newly created label imprint from Snapper Music, home of Peaceville Records and Kscope. The band have released a new single and video (streaming below) for the track “Golden Cufflinks”.

When introducing the new song, vocalist and lyricist Mikee W Goodman states, "The song is very melodic and is a very different type of song for SikTh fans to hear. Even though there are extremely aggressive moments on the new album. This song has a real epic and melodic feel to it."

Produced and directed by Goodman, the video acts as a commentary to and the causation of the ongoing sanitization of many towns and cities, something many music fans around the world will be able to relate to.

"When I wrote the lyrics for “Golden Cufflinks”, they were initially inspired by the amount of live music venues that are being closed and a feeling that rock culture is in decline," Goodman said. "The venue which sticks out to me the most is the famous London Astoria. Some of the best SikTh shows were in the LA2 and main Astoria. I went a lot as a fan as well. So when that was closed and knocked down to make way for Crossrail, it really was a sad and defining moment in rock history for me and many others."

He furthers, "I think places of such rich history and cultural importance should be protected and preserved. I see this happening across the country and world — so many other venues being shut down and how scenes and golden eras come and go. How we have to move along or do it seems."

The singer finishes, "You see the business men buying up cities to turn them into the most profitable and bland form. It follows a similar theme from our song “Bland Street Bloom” from Death Of A Dead Day. This happens in many cities; it is not just about London. 'Golden Cufflinks' is a reflection and commentary of this kind of happening."





The "Golden Cufflinks" single is available to purchase

Pre-order the following formats at this location:

- Digipak CD

- Mediabook 3xCD hardcover set with page booklet, bonus instrumental disc, and bonus "Re-Imagined" disc.

- Black Vinyl (180 gram)

- Orange Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

- Purple Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

Tracklisting:

“Vivid”

“Century Of The Narcissist?”

“The Aura”

“This Ship Has Sailed”

“Weavers Of Woe”

“Cracks Of Light”

“Golden Cufflinks”

“The Moon’s Been Gone For Hours”

“Riddles Of Humanity”

“No Wishbones”

“Ride The Illusion”

“When It Rains”

“Vivid” lyric video:

“No Wishbones” lyric video: