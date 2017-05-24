SIKTH’s Mikee Goodman And PERIPHERY’s Spencer Sotelo Discuss "Cracks Of Light” Collaboration In New Video Interview

SikTh will release their new album, The Future In Whose Eyes?, on June 2nd via Millennium Night, the newly created label imprint from Snapper Music, home of Peaceville Records and Kscope.

In the video below, SikTh's Mikee Goodman and Periphery’s Spencer Sotelo talk about the song "Cracks Of Light”. It reveals the genesis of the track, which features a vocal cameo from Sotelo.

Pre-order the new album in the following formats here:

- Digipak CD

- Mediabook 3xCD hardcover set with page booklet, bonus instrumental disc, and bonus "Re-Imagined" disc.

- Black Vinyl (180 gram)

- Orange Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

- Purple Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

Tracklisting:

“Vivid”

“Century Of The Narcissist?”

“The Aura”

“This Ship Has Sailed”

“Weavers Of Woe”

“Cracks Of Light”

“Golden Cufflinks”

“The Moon’s Been Gone For Hours”

“Riddles Of Humanity”

“No Wishbones”

“Ride The Illusion”

“When It Rains”

“Golden Cufflinks” video:

“Vivid” lyric video:

“No Wishbones” lyric video: