SILENT CIRCUS Featuring Former FREEDOM CALL / SYMPHORCE Guitarist CÉDRIC “CEDE” DUPONT Sign With Universal Music

Modern metal band Silent Circus, featuring ex-Freedom Call/Symphorce guitarist Cédric "Cede" Dupont, have inked a deal with Universal Music. Their upcoming album, Rise And Fall, which is set to be released on January 27th, features modern metal tunes in the liking of Killswitch Engage, As I Lay Dying, etc.

The band has released their first single and video, "Inner Voice”. The video can be seen here. Order the new album at this location.

Rise And Fall tracklisting:

“Inner Voice”

“Affection”

“My Return”

“Indifferent”

“Burning Down”

“Rise And Fall”

“Agony”

“Surrender”

“Breathing”

“Today”

“The March”

“Save Myself”

The band will announce touring plans for 2017 soon. Stay tuned for updates.