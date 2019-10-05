SILENT SKIES Featuring REDEMPTION Members TOM S. ENGLUND And VIKRAM SHANKAR Gearing Up To Release New Single / Video

Soulfood Music Distribution’s inhouse label Sweet Lemon recently announced the signing of a very special new project: Silent Skies.

Tom S. Englund, vocalist of Swedish band Evergrey, and Vikram Shankar's ways crossed when Englund saw Shankar re-interpret one of his compositions on piano on YouTube. A swift email suggesting a collaboration gave birth to ideas of a musical landscape rooted in cinematic, film score music, driven by Shankar's tender and emotive piano playing, but with the added sound of Englund's unique and charismatic vocals and strong melodic sensibility. The compositions are both bleak and hopeful, setting a sombre tone, and with lyrics that stem from self-reflection and existential contemplation, the atmospheric music of Silent Skies is engrossing and hypnotizing, evoking in the listener visions for the inner eye.

They have checked in with the following update:

"Just like the keys on a piano, life has its moments of brightness and its moments of darkness. Our upcoming album is very much a musical display of these ups and downs. There are plenty of elements portraying the absence of light, but always with hope in reach... and just like a piano, we hope that your days are filled with more light than darkness. This weekend, we are finishing up the video for our next single, 'Solitude'."

Silent Skies debuted with their single “Horizons”, which includes three different versions of the song. “Horizons” is available now on all streaming services and Youtube. It was recorded and produced in Sweden and USA by Vikram Shankar and Tom S Englund, mixed by Christer-André Cederberg, Cederberg Studios Kristiansand, Norway.

