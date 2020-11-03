SILENT SKIES Featuring REDEMPTION Members TOM S. ENGLUND And VIKRAM SHANKAR To Release Debut Album In December; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

The music of Silent Skies, the collaborative project between Tom S. Englund, vocalist of Swedish progressive group Evergrey, and virtuoso classical pianist Vikram Shankar, feels at once lushly cinematic, warmly intimate, darkly melancholic and incandescently beautiful. Its making is a story of a deep musical kinship between two seemingly divergent talents.

After launching this exciting new project a while ago with the first singles "Horizons" and later "Solitude" (including a beautiful music video directed by Patric Ullaeus), Silent Skies finally unveil detailed information on their highly anticipated debut record: titled, Satellites, the atmospheric 10-track album will be released on December 11th, 2020.

"Horizons"

"Endless"

"Dreams"

"Us"

"Solitude"

"Oceans"

"Here Comes The Rain Again"

"Walls"

"Distance"

"1999"

Satellites will be available as Digipak and ltd. black/white double Vinyl. Pre-order here.