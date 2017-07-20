SILIUS - Hell Awakening Release Date, Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Austrian thrash metal outfit Silius will release its debut album, Hell Awakening, on September 8th via Massacre Records. "Hell Awakening is a wake-up call for everyone who thinks that metal is a dying art," says the band.



Hell Awakening was mixed and mastered by R.D. Liapakis and C. Schmid at The Prophecy Studios in Hegge, Germany. Anestis Goudas created the cover artwork as well as the illustrations in the booklet.



​

Tracklisting:

"Seven Demons"

"Immortalize"

"War Planet"

"Invictus"

"Anger Management"

"Kingdom Of Betrayal"

"Sick And Tired"

"Message In A Molotov"

"Tool Of Destruction"

"Joy And Pain"

"Evol Monument"