SILVER SNAKES Release “Wool” Lyric Video; Death And The Moon Album Out In May

Silver Snakes have released lyric video, “Wool”, from their forthcoming new album, Death And The Moon. The record comes out May 3rd on Claudio Sanchez's Evil Ink Records.

Offering insights into the creative process for Death And The Moon, Silver Snakes singer/guitarist Alex Estrada says, "Back in the fall of 2017 I challenged myself to write a new riff and program a new beat every night. I would turn these quick ideas into short videos and post them online with no intention of developing them further. I called this collection of work 'Songs for the moon', alluding to their inspiration outside my window. These short songs are what really took shape and became Death And The Moon."

Speaking directly on their newest track, "Wool", Estrada adds, "One night I picked out a few random drum and thunder samples, manipulated their pitch and time and then laid them out into a mechanical rhythm that seemed to explode out of my headphones. I picked up my guitar (which happened to be tuned very low) and within a few seconds I had the skeleton of what would become the song 'Wool'. To me, it bridges the gap between our previous material and the shift we took with this new album."

Tracklisting:

“Smokedance”

“Worship”

“Wool”

“Tesserae”

“Eclipse”

“Mescaline”

“Black Fire”

“Dissolve”

“Lavender”

“Swallowing Light”

“Gone Is Gone”

“Wool” lyric video: