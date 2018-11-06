SILVER TALON Signs With M-Theory Audio

M-Theory Audio has announced the signing of the Portland, Oregon-based Silver Talon. The group, which features three former members of the acclaimed traditional metal band Spellcaster, will kick off a three-week national tour in support of their self-released debut EP, Becoming A Demon, on Wednesday in San Francisco. A full-length album will follow in 2019.

“Silver Talon is incredibly excited to have officially signed on with M-Theory Audio,” says guitarist Bryce VanHoosen. “It's an honor to not only work with a team of experienced and veteran industry professionals, but also to be on a formidable roster of solid young talent. We're eager to get to work on the next offering from Silver Talon just as soon as we return from our maiden U.S. tour.”

Rising from the ashes of Spellcaster, Silver Talon aims to keep the flame of heavy metal burning. Formed by ex-Spellcaster members VanHoosen, Gabriel Franco (bass), Colin Vranizan (drums) and Sebastian Silva (guitar) in the spring of 2017, and joined by vocalist Wyatt Howell (Sanctifyre) shortly thereafter, Silver Talon seeks to pick up where Spellcaster left off.

“We’re basically trying to take Spellcaster a bit more over the top,” VanHoosen says. “The songs are more complicated, more progressive, more aggressive, and there’s more guitar solos and crazier vocal harmonies.”

With a virtuosic guitar attack, a rumbling rhythm section, and powerful vocals, Silver Talon is razor -sharp and ready to become a major force in heavy metal. In February, the group released their first demo track “Devil Machine,” which offered a small sample of their ability to masterfully blend hooks, melody, and technical ability into fist-clenching, head-bangable heavy metal. Their second demo release, “Warrior’s End,” showcased more of their dexterity in riffs, bent time signatures, and lush melodies.

Over the summer, the group hit the studio with Zach Ohren (Exmortus, Fallujah, Machine Head) to record proper versions of those songs as well as three additional original tracks and a cover of Sanctuary's “Battle Angels” featuring that group's former guitarist (and future Nevermore/Arch Enemy guitar hero) Jeff Loomis. The resulting Becoming A Demon EP, self-released last month and available for streaming on Bandcamp and other digital platforms.