SILVER TALON To Release Debut Full-Length, Decadence And Decay, This Fall

Heavy metal warriors, Silver Talon, have set Decadence And Decay as the title of their forthcoming full-length debut, to be released this fall via M-Theory Audio. More information about the album will be revealed in the coming weeks.

After Silver Talon spent much of 2019 on tour in support of their self-released debut EP Becoming A Demon, the Portland, Oregon-based sextet - which features two former members of traditional metal group Spellcaster - entered Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California this year with producer Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Exmortus, Warbringer). Additional recording took place at Portland's Falcon Studios with Gabe Johnston (Idle Hands, Vintersea) and the home studio of guitarist Bryce VanHoosen.

VanHoosen says that Decadence And Decay raises the bar set by Becoming A Demon, which featured a guest guitar solo by Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore). “The direction is a lot more dark, melodic and progressive, and given the past year of trials and tribulations (cancelled Euro tours, the Pledge Music rip-off, guitarist barred from entering the country), deals with themes of societal collapse, life at the end of the world, and the spirit fighting to remain free.”

Silver Talon formed in 2017 out of the ashes of Spellcaster, when several of that band's former members joined forces with vocalist Wyatt Howell (Sanctifyre) to perform what VanHoosen calls a “more over-the-top” style of metal than their former group. “The songs are more complicated, more progressive, more aggressive, and there’s more guitar solos and crazier vocal harmonies,” he says.

With a virtuosic guitar attack, a rumbling rhythm section and powerful vocals, Silver Talon - who in recent months have performed alongside the likes of Evergrey, Warbringer, Enforcer, Exmortus, Unleash The Archers, Striker, The Absence, Powerglove, Savage Master, Vital Remains and Hatchet - is razor-sharp and ready to become a major force in heavy metal. The band's next scheduled performance will take place at the fourth annual Legions of Metal festival in Chicago alongside the likes of Exciter, Vain and Slough Feg rescheduled to September 4-5.

Silver Talon is:

Wyatt Howell - vocals

Bryce VanHoosen - guitar

Sebastian Silva - guitar

Devon Miller - guitar & backing vocals

Walter Hartzell - bass

Michael Thompson - drums