SILVERTHORNE Feat. Former WHITENAKE / FOREIGNER Drummer BRIAN TICHY Launch Teaser For "Tear The Sky Wide Open" Music Video

Silverthorne have released a preview for their upcoming “Tear The Sky Wide Open” promo video. The full version will go live on Monday, August 12th. You can pre-order the single here, or pre-save here.

Silverthorne came together when vocalist/guitarist Pete Shoulder (Winterville / The Union) and drummer Brian Tichy (Foreigner / Whitesnake / Billy Idol) decided to finally collaborate on some songs together. Having run into each other over the years on various projects and tours the two knew that given the chance, they could come up with something pretty special between them. After drafting in Tichy’s bud, Los Angeles based Daniel Spree on bass the trio was complete.

The result is a set of exciting, soulful and earthy rock songs that tips its hat to the classic rock bands of yesteryear as well as looking firmly to the future.

Upon hearing the music, Golden Robot Records President and Founder Mark Alexander-Erber reacted instantly and offered the band a record contract. The sound Silverthorne make is one which is rarely heard today. Combined with a second to none live show this is a band not to be missed.