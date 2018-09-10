SILVERTOMB Featuring TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT Members Announce Tour With LIFE OF AGONY; "Insomnia" Single Streaming
September 10, 2018, an hour ago
Silvertomb has announced the Rise Of The Underground Tour 2018 with Life Of Agony that begins on September 12th in Hampton, NH at Wally's and ends on September 29th in New York, NY at Bowery Ballroom.
Tour dates:
September
12 - Hampton, NH - Wally's
14 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of The Living Arts
16 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
18 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues - Cambridge Room
19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’S
21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex
25 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks
26 - New Haven, CT - Toad'S
28 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
29 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
The band has also released a brand new single titled "Insomnia", available on all streaming platforms. Listen below:
Formed in the wake of Type O Negative and Seventh Void, Silvertomb is the latest musical endeavor of guitarist-vocalist Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Seventh Void), drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), bassist Hank Hell (Seventh Void, Inhuman) along with New York City hardcore veteran Joseph James, (Agnostic Front, Inhuman) on guitar, and Aaron Joos (Awaken The Shadow, Empyreon) on keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals.
Silvertomb combine the musical styles of bands such as Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath with a bone crushing, mind blowing sonic experience. Kenny Hickey describes the sound of Silvertomb as "heavy, dark and spiritual - like a dark gospel."