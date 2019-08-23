SILVERTOMB Featuring TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT, SEVENTH VOID Members Announce Debut Album Edge Of Existence; Single Streaming

US metal band Silvertomb have announced the release of their debut album "Edge Of Existence" for November 1st, 2019 via Long Branch Records / SPV. The bands brand new single "Love You Without No Lies" is available now digitally. Listen to the single below.

Kenny Hickey comments on Single “Love You Without No Lies”:

"The first song written for the record 'Edge of Existence', 'Love You Without No Lies' was conceived before keyboardist Aaron Joos was added to the lineup. Keyboard was then retrofitted into the song. The piano intro was originally a guitar intro played by Joe James and distorted keys were added to the verses and hammond organs to the choruses. The lyrics question wether love is possible without some degree of conscious concealment or dishonesty."

Silvertomb's debut album Edge Of Existence explores Kenny Hickey’s personal struggles with addiction, love, and suicide, and the death of his singer and frontman Peter Steele in 2010 and subsequent disbandment of Type O Negative.

The album cover art for Edge Of Existence was conceived by Joe James and Kenny Hickey. The idea was to capture the classic black light, Sci-Fi poster art popular in the 1970’s. The central skeletal figure on the front cover was modeled after the famous images of the ascension of Christ, with Hickey posing for the image and the artist Rodrigo Canteras sketching the image of the robed skeleton over his proportions.

Formed in the wake of Type O Negative and Seventh Void, Silvertomb is the latest musical endeavor of Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Seventh Void), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) and Hank Hell (Seventh Void, Inhuman). This time teaming up with New York Hardcore Veteran Joseph James (Agnostic Front, Inhuman) and Aaron Joos (Awaken The Shadow, Empyreon), combining musical styles such as Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath into a bone crushing, mind blowing, sonic journey into the underbelly of human emotion.

Lineup:

Kenny Hickey - Guitar, Vocals

Joseph James - Guitar

Johnny Kelly - Drums

Hank Hell - Bass

Aaron Joos - Keyboards, Guitar, Backing Vocals