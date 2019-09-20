SILVERTOMB Featuring TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT, SEVENTH VOID Members Share New Single “Waiting”

U.S. metal band Silvertomb share their new single "Waiting". It's the second single taken from their debut album Edge Of Existence coming November 1st, 2019 via Long Branch Records / SPV.

Kenny Hickey comments on “Waiting”:

"After a long night in the studio wrestling with key changes and heavy riffs I became frustrated and picked up my acoustic and this song just sort of spilled out at 3 AM. It was completed in around 15 minutes. I guess it was just what I needed: a straight up simple rock song to put my feet back on the ground. I decided to end the record with it to refresh the ear after 36 minutes of dirge and weighty tuned down sludge, so it actually shares with the listener the state of mind I was in when it was written. It’s a song about wasting time and emotional energy over the things you’ve lost in life and the things you could never have."

Silvertomb's debut album Edge Of Existence explores Kenny Hickey’s personal struggles with addiction, love, and suicide, and the death of his singer and frontman Peter Steele in 2010 and subsequent disbandment of Type O Negative.

The album cover art for Edge Of Existence was conceived by Joe James and Kenny Hickey. The idea was to capture the classic black light, Sci-Fi poster art popular in the 1970’s. The central skeletal figure on the front cover was modeled after the famous images of the ascension of Christ, with Hickey posing for the image and the artist Rodrigo Canteras sketching the image of the robed skeleton over his proportions.

Formed in the wake of Type O Negative and Seventh Void, Silvertomb is the latest musical endeavor of Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Seventh Void), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) and Hank Hell (Seventh Void, Inhuman). This time teaming up with New York Hardcore Veteran Joseph James (Agnostic Front, Inhuman) and Aaron Joos (Awaken The Shadow, Empyreon), combining musical styles such as Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath into a bone crushing, mind blowing, sonic journey into the underbelly of human emotion.

Lineup:

Kenny Hickey - Guitar, Vocals

Joseph James - Guitar

Johnny Kelly - Drums

Hank Hell - Bass

Aaron Joos - Keyboards, Guitar, Backing Vocals