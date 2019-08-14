SILVERTOMB Featuring TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT, SEVENTH VOID Members Sign With Long Branch Records; New Single Out Next Week

US metal act, Silvertomb, have signed an international record deal with German independent label Long Branch Records / SPV.

Formed in the wake of Type O Negative and Seventh Void, Silvertomb is the latest musical endeavor of Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Seventh Void), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) and Hank Hell (Seventh Void, Inhuman). This time teaming up with New York Hardcore Veteran Joseph James (Agnostic Front, Inhuman) and Aaron Joos (Awaken The Shadow, Empyreon), combining musical styles such as Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath into a bone crushing, mind blowing, sonic journey into the underbelly of human emotion.

"We’re happy to announce that Silvertomb has signed with SPV/Long Branch Records. Looking forward to a successful partnership!," says Kenny Hickey.

Long Branch Records label manager Manuel Schönfeld adds: "Silvertomb is another great addition to our growing roster. We're super excited to be working with Kenny and the band on the release of their debut album."

Silvertomb's new single, "Love You Without No Lies", will be released on August 23.

Lineup:

Kenny Hickey - Guitar, Vocals

Joseph James - Guitar

Johnny Kelly - Drums

Hank Hell - Bass

Aaron Joos - Keyboards, Guitar, Backing Vocals