SILVERTUNG - “You & Me” Spends Six Consecutive Weeks On Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Charts

After debuting at number #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio’s Most Added List the week of release, Silvertung’s “You & Me” is holding steady on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Chart’s Top 40 for the sixth consecutive week.

Rock band Silvertung is proving to the industry they are contenders with the latest release of their acoustic track “You & Me”. As the fourth single off their Out Of The Box album (released by Pavement Entertainment), “You & Me” is expanding Silvertung’s audience from metalheads to mainstream and is continuing its momentum thanks to the success of its video, which can be seen below. The video is an introspective portrait of life on the road and provides viewers with a glimpse inside the group’s personal life – a side rarely seen by fans. Since its debut six weeks ago, it has garnered over 350,000 views.

“This song has always had a special meaning to us because it is a huge departure from anything we have ever written. It’s more raw, personal and uninhibited than our previous work”, said Speed, Silvertung’s singer / guitarist. “You should see the difference in the crowd reaction before, and after we play “You & Me.” Only our fans in front know us but after playing that song, everyone is on their feet with their cell phones lit up. It’s amazing. We’re just happy that our fans, who have declared themselves ‘The TungNation’ and maybe some newcomers are liking what we are doing.”

“You & Me” isn’t Silvertung’s first track to hit the charts. In fact, their debut single “Devil’s Advocate” also appeared on Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio’s Most Added List the week of release and “Never Too Late” and “Face The Music” both hit the Top 40 on Billboard’s BDS Rock Radio chart.