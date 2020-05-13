SIMON COLLINS Signs With Frontiers Music Srl; Becoming Human Album Due This Fall

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of the multi-talented Simon Collins, for the release of his new album, Becoming Human. The album is anticipated for release in fall 2020. More information will be released this summer.

Simon Collins has been grappling with heady subjects while writing his new album, Becoming Human. He can spend hours discussing astronomy, cosmology, and quantum physics. He loves a good conspiracy theory too, but the rollercoaster that we all face as we become human, is the focus of the album's theme. The album ultimately is a conversation about surrender, renewal, uplift, and mortality.

"I've spent a long time thinking about this theme, even the production itself was a micro life-cycle," says Simon.

"There's a school of thought that believes humans become spiritual, but I think it's the other way around. To me, we are spiritual beings who are learning to become human. Are we a way for the universe to know itself? Or is the universe a way for us to know ourselves?" Simon asks.

Of the album, Simon says, "This body of work reflects a deep, wild existential journey and sonic evolution. The soundscape explores a progressive fusion of electronic and rock Influences, a cross-pollination of genres melding space atmospheres and ambient moods with progressive pop song craft, creating a futuristic progressive sounding album."

Guest musicians on the album include original Sound Of Contact guitarist Kelly Avril Nordstrom, the outstanding bass player Gaz Williams, and lastly guitarist Robin Boult. Robbie also brought his bespoke keyboard and sound design to the mix. Simon plays some keys too, along with drums and of course, all vocals. Being Phil Collins’ son, Simon naturally gravitated towards the drums as a child. "It's part of my musical DNA," he says.

"Robbie and I collaborated on many of the songs, the album also features co-writes with Dave Kerzner and Kelly Avril Nordstrom on songs I initially brought to the mountain of material earmarked for the second Sound Of Contact album," adds Simon.

Becoming Human is Simon's fourth solo release, following his debut All Of Who You Are (2000), sophomore effort Time For Truth"(2005), and his third album U-Catastrophe (2008). In 2010, Collins co-founded the critically acclaimed band Sound Of Contact. Featuring Simon on lead vocals and drums, the rest of the band included keyboardist/producer Dave Kerzner, guitarist Kelly Nordstrom, and bassist Matt Dorsey. The band received the Limelight Award (essentially "Best New Band") at the Progressive Music Awards in 2013. Their debut album, Dimensionaut, ended up being the fastest selling debut album by any band in the 20 year history of InsideOut Music.

So, with Becoming Human under his belt, an album based on the many aspects of the human condition, there is a hint of transformation through storytelling, a glimpse of evolving consciousness. "My own," Simon says.