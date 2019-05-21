SIMON WRIGHT On RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram Tour - "We’re Not Trying To Resurrect The Dead Here... It’s Not Voodoo, It’s Entertainment"

Dio Returns 2019 Tour, which features a hologram of late metal legend, Ronnie James Dio, touches down at Fort Myers' Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on May 31.

The News-Press spoke with hologram creator Jeff Pezzuti of Eyellusion, a longtime Dio fan himself, who says, “It’s a real metal show. Ronnie looks real... and it feels real. It definitely feels real.”

Dio’s former bandmate, drummer Simon Wright, says the tour is a way to celebrate Dio and his music. The show features Wright and the other members of Dio Disciples, a metal band featuring Dio’s longtime touring band and singers Tim “Ripper” Owens (formerly of Judas Priest, Yngwie Malmsteen and Iced Earth) and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob). They’ll perform live alongside the hologram, a computer-generated character based on an early 90s version of Dio.

“You gotta take it for what it is,” Wright says. “We’re not trying to resurrect the dead here. It’s not voodoo. It’s entertainment. It’s a show. We’re his family. We’re not trying to disrespect him. It’s done out of love.”

