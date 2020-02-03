SIMULACRUM Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; Third Album In The Works

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of an exciting progressive metal band from Finland, Simulacrum.

The roots of the band go back to 1999 when Christian “Chrism” Pulkkinen started writing his first batch of songs, which a few years later would end up on the band’s debut album, The Master And The Simulacrum (2012). In 2015, the band's sophomore album, Sky Divided, a concept album revolving around a classic War Of The Worlds type story with an alien race attacking planet earth for its resources, was released. The album was a big evolutionary step for the band, with some straightforward power and thrash metal tunes joining 10 minute epics that payed homage to the prog giants of the '70s and '90s. The album was a bit more polished compared to the debut, from how the songs were performed to continuity throughout the album. As with the debut, Simulacrum received quite a bit of praise in the metal media and showed that they were becoming a force to reckon with.

After the release of Sky Divided, a lot happened to slow down the creation of a new album. Simulacrum parted ways with drummer Henri Kallio and enlisted Tatu Turunen as their new drummer. The band also started thinking outside of the box and instead of having one frontman, they decided to make the move to have two lead vocalists. After extensive auditions, Erik Kraemer was chosen to join the band. He has a tone that varies enough from original frontman Niklas Broman's style and also has the range required to sing the sometimes very difficult vocal lines, which makes for a perfect combination between the two.

The band's yet untitled third album is currently in the works and will be released by Frontiers Music Srl.

"Frontiers has always been the top label for us to sign to and we are very happy in this point of our career to have found such a great partner in crime,” says Christian Pulkkinen. "With a large record company in our corner that believes in what we do, we can continue to produce the high quality music we all love: strong harmonies and melodies without letting the listener off too easy. As a band, we strive to make music that compels the listener long after the first spin of the album. The new album we are diligently working on, will be hard hitting melodic progressive metal. It will pay homage to the great vintage prog bands we all love, without forgetting to blend in the best elements the modern bands are doing. You will find influences by such bands as Dream Theater, Kansas, Symphony X, ELP, Periphery, and Haken, but our music has a very strong self-identity and most of all sounds like Simulacrum. We can't wait to release the new album and we are delighted to do it in collaboration with Frontiers!”

For a taste of the band's sound, check out these clips:

"Embrace The Animal Within" (features old lineup):

"Sky Divided" (Live, 2017):

Lineup:

Christian "Chrism" Pulkkinen - Keyboards

Nicholas "Solomon" Pulkkinen - Guitar

Petri Mäkilä - Guitar

Niklas Broman - Vocals

Erik Kraemer - Vocals

Olli Hakala - Bass

Tatu Turunen - Drums