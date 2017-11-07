SIN CITY REJECTS Featuring Former Members Of TSOL, L.A. GUNS - Debut Album Death Of A Nation Available For Pre-Order

What happens when Sin City Sinners bass player Scotty Griffin becomes a singer, and Sin City Sinners manager Jason Green becomes a bass player? The answer is a punk band called Sin City Rejects!

"There were no bands in Las Vegas playing the music that I liked, so I figured I better put one together myself," says Jason Green, longtime manager of Sin City Sinners and now bassist for The Rejects."I'm originally from NYC and was influenced by stuff like Ramones, Heartbreakers, Dead Boys and Misfits; and nobody in Vegas was playing that stuff."

Right from the start the band had a few obstacles to overcome."I didn't even know how to play the bass when we started, and I got diagnosed with Diabetes the night before our first show," admits Green. "My doctor told me I was legally blind and should have been in a coma, but I played anyway."

In addition to Green, Sin City Rejects features Scotty Griffin (L.A. Guns) on vocals, Johnny Roxx (Bay City Rollers) on lead guitar, Anthony 'Tiny' Biuso (TSOL, Dickies) on drums, and Rachel May on rhythm guitar.

In under one year of existence, The Rejects have played almost 30 shows including a 16 week residency at the famed Golden Tiki in Vegas, and can be seen supporting punk legends Dead Boys this weekend in Vegas and LA.

The Rejects also are in the process of recording their debut record, Death Of A Nation, and currently have a pre-order campaign running through Pledge Music, which offers fans a chance to get exclusive bonus items by purchasing the record.

For further details, visit the official Sin City Rejects Facebook page.