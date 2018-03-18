SIN CITY REJECTS Featuring RICHIE RAMONE Stream New Song "(I Just Wanna) Waste Some Time With You"

What happens when former L.A. Guns bassist Scotty Griffin becomes a singer, and Sin City Sinners manager Jason Green becomes a bassist? The answer is a Las Vegas based punk band called Sin City Rejects.

"(I Just Wanna) Waste Some Time With You", featuring Richie Ramone on drums, is pulled from Death Of A Nation - the debut CD by Sin City Rejects; listen below:

"I'm originally from NYC and was influenced by stuff like Ramones, Heartbreakers, Dead Boys, and Misfits. There were no bands in Las Vegas playing the music that we liked, so Scotty and I figured we would just put one together ourselves," says Jason Green.



Right from the start, The Rejects had a few obstacles to overcome. "First off, I didn't even know how to play bass when we started; and then I got diagnosed with Diabetes the night before our first show. My doctor told me I was legally blind and should have been in a coma. He said there was absolutely no possible way I could play the show. I played anyway," Green added.



Sin City Rejects features: Scotty Griffin (ex-L.A. Guns) on vocals, Johnny Roxx (Ian Mitchell's Bay City Rollers) on lead guitar, Rachel May on rhythm guitar, and Jason Green on bass.

In just one year of existence, The Rejects have already headlined shows at premiere Las Vegas venues including: Hard Rock Cafe, Hard Rock Hotel, House Of Blues, Count's Vamp'd, and a 16-week residency at the award winning Golden Tiki. Sin City Rejects have supported Michale Graves of The Misfits, Jetboy, and played select dates with punk legends Dead Boys on their 40th anniversary tour.

The Rejects' all original debut album, Death Of A Nation, will be available in April and features guest appearances by members of: Ramones, Type O Negative, Danzig, TSOL, Dickies, and more.

For further details, visit Sin City Rejects on Facebook. To pre-order Death Of A Nation, and get exclusive bonus items, head to Pledge Music.





